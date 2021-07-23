Emerson native Victoria Maloch has been hired as a legislative assistant for the Agriculture Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Prior to joining the committee, Maloch spent two years as a Marshall Scholar and earned master’s degrees in policy from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. She holds a bachelor of science in agriculture from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. She worked in the Federal Office of Rural Health.
Maloch, a native of Emerson, served as a national officer in the National FFA Organization. She was raised on her family’s cattle farm.
Maloch is the daughter of Bruce and Martha Maloch.
The House Agriculture Committee is chaired by U.S. Rep. David Scott (D-GA).