Two local retailers had permits granted in May by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, according to reports posted on the agency's website. This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to postings on the website, a permit was granted to Charles Blanks, applicant for Bishop's Place, 100 Front St., McNeil. This was in the category of retail beer off premises and small farm wine-retail.
A permit was granted to Javier Aldama, applicant for Don Julio's Mexican Grill and Seafood, 900 E. Main St., Magnolia. This was in the category of restaurant mixed drink.
Change of manager permits were granted in May to three Dollar General Stores in Columbia County, according to the ABC website.
Permits were granted to applicant Emily Taylor at Dollar General Store No. 18085, 445 Hwy. 79 South and Dollar General Store No. 4448, 803 E. Main St., Magnolia. These were in the categories of retail beer off premises and small farm winery-retail.
A permit was granted to applicant Emily Taylor at Dollar General Store No. 16297, 101 W. Pine St., Taylor. This was in the category of retail beer off premises and grocery store wine.