The Christmas season has its official start with a parade on Magnolia’s streets and a holiday celebration at Southern Arkansas University.
The 2021 Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, “Songs of the Season,” will start at 5 p.m.
The parade will be organized along Calhoun Street from the intersection of South Washington. It will proceed around the Magnolia Square and turn left on North Jackson Street. The parade will break up at the Southern Arkansas University Reynolds Center parking lot.
Three cash prizes will be awarded.
Knock Your Socks Off Award, $500, sponsored by Greg Rich & Associates.
Christ in Christmas Award, $250, sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust.
Sugar Plum Award, sponsored by At Your Service.
Floats and marching units need to include the “Songs of the Season” theme to be eligible for prizes. Entrants should also have signage that clearly states the organization or business they represent.
Southern Arkansas University’s annual Celebration of Lights runs through Thursday evening.
Activities in the Reynolds Center begin at 3 p.m. with the first showing of “The Polar Express” in Foundation Hall. Two other shows will take place at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Creation of personalized Christmas ornaments will begin at 3 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m., also in Foundation Hall.
Photos with Santa will be taken free of charge to all families in the Reynolds Center from 6-8 p.m.
Train rides begin on the campus mall at 4 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.
Story Time with Mrs. Claus is held in Magale Library at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Free storybooks will be available while supplies last.
The festivities continue at Overstreet Hall following the arrival of the Magnolia Christmas Parade, “Songs of the Season,” which runs from 5-6 p.m. The parade concludes in the Reynolds Center parking lot.
Following the parade, the Residence Hall Association will begin the Overstreet Lighting, with SAU President Dr. Trey Berry offering greetings before the lighting of the SAU Holiday Tree. Refreshments will be served, and the SAU Band will perform medleys. After parade winners are announced, all are invited to the Reynolds Center to enjoy the festivities.
The annual holiday buffet dinner and Christmas music are from 6-8 p.m. in the Reynolds Center. Adult tickets are $9.50 and children’s tickets (5-12) are $4.50. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, call 870-235-4922.
The El Dorado Christmas Parade will also be held tonight, starting at 7 p.m.
The parade will begin on 18th Street, turning left onto North West Avenue, heading south toward Downtown El Dorado.
The parade takes a left turn on Main Street to go through downtown.
The parade then turns north on Jefferson Street and ends at the Peach Street and Jefferson intersection.
Parade-goers can line up on North West Avenue or on Main Street to view the floats and other entries.
In Camden, the season starts with the lighting of the Ouachita County Courthouse at 6 p.m. Friday.
New decorations for the courthouse will delight one and all. Enjoy refreshments, let the kids visit with Santa, take selfies, and hear great music by the Camden Fairview Jazz Band.
From there, stroll over to the Farmers Bank & Trust branch in Camden at 6:30 p.m. for the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt. This is a free event for children 10 years of age and younger. The kids will have a great time hunting the over 700 candy canes hidden throughout the downtown area. There will be special colored candy canes to win a great prize. This event is sponsored by the Camden Police Department.
The Ouachita County Fair Board is hosting through Sunday the Elves on the Run Christmas Light Walkthrough at the Ouachita County Recreation Center, 2708 Mount Holly Road.
This event will be inside Shaddock Fieldhouse at the complex.
Enjoy this family event as you walk through the Christmas lights with different stations to stop and enjoy including ones with hot chocolate, Santa and more.