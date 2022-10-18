COVID

Active cases of COVID-19 were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County remained unchanged.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,338

Total Active Cases: 24, down three since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,213

Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,446

Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,412

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,587

Total Active Cases: 11, down one since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,530

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,421

Total Active Cases: 26, down two since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,276

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,795

Total Active Cases: 29, down four since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,572

Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 956,033

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 77

Recovered cases: 940,487

Deaths: 12,372, up one since Sunday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 163

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 21

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 5

