Active cases of COVID-19 were down in four of five South Arkansas counties on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County remained unchanged.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county region.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,338
Total Active Cases: 24, down three since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,213
Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,446
Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,412
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,587
Total Active Cases: 11, down one since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,530
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,421
Total Active Cases: 26, down two since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,276
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,795
Total Active Cases: 29, down four since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,572
Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 956,033
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 77
Recovered cases: 940,487
Deaths: 12,372, up one since Sunday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 163
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 21
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 5