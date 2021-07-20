Showers and thunderstorms will continue across the region on Tuesday near a frontal system that continues to drift toward the south.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the boundary will return northward as a warm front on Wednesday, with the focus of additional storms over East Texas. North Louisiana and Southern Arkansas.
The boundary will wash out north of the region late Wednesday evening, but afternoon scattered convection will remain possible over the region on Thursday and Friday as an upper-level low begins to drift westward into Central Texas.
Isolated strong thunderstorms capable of producing locally gusty winds can not be ruled out each day next week, but the primary threat will be locally heavy rainfall, which may result in flooding of low lying, poor drainage areas.
By next weekend, warmer and drier conditions will prevail.