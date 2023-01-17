Severe weather is possible in South Arkansas on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said all modes of severe weather will be possible, with damaging winds being the primary threat. Rain returns to the region this weekend and could result in another heavy rain scenario.
By Wednesday, a trough will begin to eject through the Plains, with a surface low developing along the Oklahoma-Colorado border and moving east.
The catalyst for the severe weather will be a cold front that develops ahead of this trough, tied to the surface low. The environment overhead of the current slight risk will be rich with both shear and moisture, with surface dewpoints climbing into the upper-60s by early afternoon.
The biggest limiting factor on Wednesday will be instability, as clouds and timing will keep instability values low.
Regarding the tornado potential, there is ample shear for these storms to work with, and forecast wind profiles show some veering with height. However, that limited instability won`t help tornado potential, and veer-back-veer wind profiles may not help them.
Damaging winds look to be the main threat with this severe weather.
Jumping straight into the weekend after a short break Thursday and Friday, rain chances will increase once again associated with a possible closed low moving east into the Midwest.
This could be favorable for a heavy rain scenario to develop across the region. This one is only worth the mention, because recent trends have the low speeding up, as opposed to slowing down, which would be needed for the rain.
Regardless, look for shower and thunderstorm chances to return and remain through the weekend.