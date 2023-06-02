Benjamin Keith and his wife, Columbia County Circuit Clerk Angela Keith, made their first appearances Thursday in Columbia County Circuit Court on numerous charges relating to an incident Thursday, April 6 at Santiago’s restaurant.
According to probable cause affidavits filed by law enforcement officers, Benjamin Keith, 55, threatened police and others with a knife, and his wife, also age 55, took the knife off the premises and didn’t cooperate with police by returning the knife that lawmen regarded as evidence.
Magnolia Police investigator Sgt. Jason Campbell filed the probable cause affidavit in Benjamin Keith’s case. Campbell and investigator Lt. Josh Miller wrote the affidavit in Angela Keith’s case.
According to the affidavit in Benjamin Keith’s case, Magnolia Police officers obtained written witness statements before leaving Santiago’s, which stated that he pulled a knife in the restaurant and said he would “kill everyone in the building.”
On Thursday, Circuit Court Judge David Talley Jr. said the final day for any plea agreements will be August 3. The trial is set for September 28-29, depending on how things go. It was not made clear how the couple would be tried, as to whose case would first be handled.
Benjamin Keith’s charges include two counts of terroristic threatening in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
Angela Keith’s charges include tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution or defense); two counts of terroristic threatening in the first degree and two counts of aggravated assault.,
When contacted by email for a comment Thursday afternoon after her court appearance, Angela Keith did not reply but sent the email to her defense attorney David Price, who is also representing her husband. Price sent the reporter numerous texts of the reporter questioning the professionalism of contacting his client who had an attorney.
Angela Keith was contacted before David Price was reached for comment later Thursday afternoon.
“I’m always happy to comment after, but I’ll make no comment on ongoing litigation,” Price said.
According to Benjamin Keith’s probable cause affidavit, at 11:30 p.m. on April 6, Magnolia Police Officer Tayshay Earley was dispatched to Santiago’s restaurant in reference to a man wearing a red shirt and blue jeans, later identified as Benjamin Keith, with a knife and refusing to leave. Earley could see the knife in Benjamin Keith’s hand while he was arguing with someone as Earley was entering the building.
Benjamin Keith told Earley, “You better back the f--- off too,” while pointing the knife toward her. Earley asked Benjamin Keith if he was threatening her with a knife, and his response was, “I’m not threatening nobody, I’ll f---ing promise you. Yeah, I’ll f---ing promise your a--.”
At this point Angela Keith took the knife out of her husband’s hand and placed it in her pocket, according to her probable cause affidavit. The affidavit said restaurant video from that night shows she got the knife from her husband and put it in her pocket.
At that point, Magnolia Police Officer Caney Hicks entered the door of Santiago’s and Benjamin Keith started shouting, “back the f--- off.”
Angela Keith tried to take away the beer her husband had, and he kept jerking away from her, the affidavit reads. She then was fussing with her husband, telling him that he was embarrassing her, and he told her to walk out.
Angela Keith then exited the building out the front door, leaving the area and taking the knife with her, according to the probable cause affidavit in her case.
Earley and Hicks asked Benjamin Keith to put the bottle down several times, but he said he was going to finish the beer and then leave the establishment and there was not anything they could do about it.
Benjamin Keith continued to drink more beer as Earley told him to put it down and after he had drunk even more beer, he held it out to Hicks to tell him he could get it now. Hicks went to grab Benjamin Keith’s arm and he pulled away holding the bottle out in a position to hit Hicks with it.
Earley told Benjamin Keith he better not hit Hicks with a bottle, so he responded and said, “well he better back the f--- off,” according to his probable cause affidavit.
Benjamin Keith eventually threw the bottle down and he told officers, “Bye, bye,” and tried walking out. Earley told him he was not leaving to go anywhere while trying to place him under arrest. Benjamin Keith then started hitting the officers, eventually getting a hold of Early’s hand with her cuffs in them. Benjamin Keith started to squeeze Early’s thumb into the handcuffs and Earley yelled out, “ouch,” the affidavit reads.
When Earley finally got released from Benjamin Keith’s grip, Hicks had a hold on him.
Hicks started tussling with Benjamin Keith and Earley tried grabbing him as well. Benjamin Keith grabbed hold of the front door and wouldn’t let go.
Officer Earley tried to make Benjamin Keith let go of the door and he refused. He ended up breaking the front door from the hinges, the affidavit continues. Benjamin Keith had a hold of Earley’s cuffs so she tried taking them away from him. Earley and Hicks struggled with Benjamin Keith until other officers arrived. Lt. Mark Bridges arrived. Earley asked Bridges to tase Benjamin Keith since he was not complying. After Bridges gave him orders, Keith eventually turned so Earley could cuff him.
The two victims listed on his affidavit were the two officers, Earley and Hicks.
Angela Keith has been Circuit Clerk since 2018 and was re-elected in 2021 for a four-year term starting in 2022. She worked in the office for more than 20 years prior to her election.
Columbia County Treasurer Selena Blair said she liked Angela Keith as a person and furthermore thought she had done a great job as Circuit Clerk, and hoped this incident would not hurt her career nor the large-scale improvements she has made in that office which have been noticeable.
“I hope this doesn’t overshadow the great job that she has done for the county,” Blair said. “Her first term in office she was able to clear previous audit findings. It was a huge challenge to undertake. It wasn’t just a one-year project. It took her first year to get all that straight.”
Justice of the Peace District 5 Jeremy Langley said he had heard about what had happened and figured other people might be wondering about repercussions of this incident too, but for now there are not any.
“I have to say Angie is innocent until proven guilty and until such time she either pleads guilty or is found guilty, it is my understanding that the Quorum Court’s hands are tied,” Langley said.
The Columbia County Quorum Count appoints persons to complete the terms of county-wide officials who resign or die while in office.
Eddie Jones, a consultant for the Association of Arkansas Counties, said the state law on the subject boils down to this.
“There is no recall provision for county officials and if she is prosecuted or if there is some charge then there is the possibility, she could be removed from office depending on what the conviction was,” Jones said.
“Otherwise, she is there until another election unless the resigns or there is another reason to remove her from office like prosecution.”
To be more specific, state law outlines all the reasons a county official can be removed from office. Among the reasons are vacancies created if one of these conditions exist:
The incumbent resigns;
The incumbent is removed from office by judicial proceedings;
The incumbent is convicted of a felony, incompetency, corruption, gross immorality, criminal conduct, malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance in office by judicial proceedings;
The incumbent ceases to discharge the duties of his or her office for a period of three months, except when prevented by sickness or excused by a quorum court through resolution;
The incumbent is declared of unsound mind by judicial proceedings;
The Quorum Court determines that the incumbent has become disabled to the degree that he or she cannot perform the duties of his or her office;
Jones, who has been working in county government for over four decades and is the Association of Arkansas Counties former executive director, said there are cases where elected officials are looked at to be removed from office, but it is rare.