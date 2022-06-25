A Springhill, LA man died about 11:47 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by a truck as he walked on U.S. 79 on the north side of Magnolia.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Travellus Kendrell Young, 30, was in the southbound lane of the highway when he was hit by a southbound 2015 model Ford F-450.
Young died at the scene.
The driver was not hurt and was not named in the report.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper 1st Class David Fielding investigated the fatality.
This was the second fatal motor vehicle fatality in Columbia County during 2022. There were seven vehicle-related deaths in the county during 2021.