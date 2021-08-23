COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,860+5. Month ago: 2,515. Year ago: 274

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 146-6. Month ago: 52. Year ago: 34.

Total recovered – 2,654+11. Month ago: 2,405. Year ago: 228.

Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.15, down from 9.17

Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.51, down from 13.53

Total positive PCR tests – 1,623, up from 1,622

Total positive antigen tests – 1,469, up from 1,465

Total negative PCR tests – 16,117, up from 16,070

Total negative antigen tests – 9,403, up from 9,361

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.9, no change

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.7, no change

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Updated through Sunday, August 22

Active cases by campus.

Magnolia High – 1 staff. 1-3 students.

Freshman Academy – 1 staff. 1-1 students.

Magnolia Middle School – 2 staff. 7-2 students.

Central Elementary – 1 staff. 3-1 students.

East Side Elementary – 0-1 staff. 1 student.

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1 student.

Total: 5-1 staff, 14-7 students.

Current positively rate: 10.7 percent

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 383+9

SAU total active cases – 16+8 students. 3+1 staff. 1 faculty.

SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 1

SAU current number in quarantine – 36+17

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 697+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 41-5

Total recovered – 644+6

Total number dead – 11

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.2, up from 27.0

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.5, down from 8.8

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,058+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 49-5

Total recovered – 981+6

Total number dead – 28

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.9, up from 28.6

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.5, up from 14.4

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,996+9

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 120-4

Total recovered – 2,809+13

Total number dead – 67

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.2, up from 45.1

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 11.9, up from 11.8

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,708+15

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 164-3

Total recovered – 4,424+18

Total number dead – 118

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 31.1, no change

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.0, no change

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,112-6

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 241-1

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 90+5

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 58+5

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 18,411, up from 18,126 total cases. 332 deaths.

Webster – 5,474, up from 5,384 total cases. 120+1 deaths.

Claiborne – 1,740, up from 1,714 total cases. 57 deaths.

Union – 3,247, up from 3,200 total cases. 89 deaths.

