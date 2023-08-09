A heat advisory is in effect for Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties, and bordering Louisiana parishes, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
Heat index values up to 106 are expected, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Hotter and more humid conditions will return to Southeast Oklahoma and Southwest Arkansas Wednesday through early next week, as an upper-level ridge of high pressure begins to build east into the area.
Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid 90s to near 100 degrees by Thursday, which when combined with the humidity, will result in heat indices near or in excess of 105 degrees.