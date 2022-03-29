At his annual State of the City address on Monday, Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann had plenty of good financial news, but he also had plenty of strong messages for those who wish to harm or assault local first responders.
Out of the gate, the city leader noted that local sales tax revenues in 2021 were up 5.8%, or $126,000, over 2020. That means that the financial health of the city is as strong as it has been in recent memory, especially when considering the 7% sales tax revenue increase in 2020, making for a boost of nearly 13% over 2019’s tax generation.
The cause of the revenue surge, according to the mayor, is all about local spending.
“While I cannot say for certain, I am confident this increase is due to shopping local and receiving sales tax from online purchases,” said the mayor during his address.
The state of Arkansas began collecting sales taxes on online purchases in July 2020.
The rule, according to the mayor, has seemed to benefit the city greatly.
Because of such revenue increases, the Magnolia City Council in 2021 elected to cut its local 1-mill millage that had been applied to city property tax bills since 2019.
MAGNOLIA POLICE DEPARTMENT
The city has acquired two new K-9 officers through a grant. CLICK HERE to see related article.
The city also wants to hire more human officers. The agency’s starting annual salary has been boosted to $40,000. It offers temporary housing and help with moving expenses for certified new hires, according to the mayor.
Minorities and women are strongly encouraged to apply. For more information, potential applicants may call 870-234-3767.
The mayor stated that MPD operated last year three to five officers short of its authorized strength.
The agency responded to 4,312 calls for service last year.
LOOSE SOUTHERN BORDER AFFECTS MAGNOLIA
In his speech Monday, the mayor had some strong words for the institutions that handle the security and strictness of the southern U.S. border with Mexico. Although it may be hundreds of miles from southwest Arkansas, the lax standards at the 3,100-mile crossing have ramifications on local drug flows into Magnolia.
“Until the federal government gets a handle on the southern border -- where most of the drugs come from -- we will continue to have these issues,” said Vann.
He noted that Magnolia Police Department officials can directly link many of the narcotics found in Magnolia back to south-of-the-border production.
“We have drugs in evidence right now that we can trace back to Mexico,” he added.
In all, 70% of Magnolia’s crimes are drug-related, according to the mayor, and 98% of them are caused by repeat offenders.
“We deal with the same people over and over again,” said Vann.
The city official also stated similar sentiments last year. He said Monday that he hopes the new K-9 presence will help the entire department.
CITY FIRST RESPONSE INFRASTRUCTURE
It wasn’t all negative news Monday for Magnolia’s emergency services. As part of his address, Vann highlighted the Magnolia Police Department’s new headquarters at the Harvey Couch Business Park. The project, which was years in the making and cost the city around $900,000, was completed last year at the former SAU Tech Welding Academy. The city does not owe any debt on the conversion project, according to the mayor.
The large building now allows for all the amenities a police department could ask for, including a workout gym, training rooms, and plenty of space for parking and offices. According to the mayor, multiple agencies now use the headquarters for police education and training sessions. Many of the furnishings and expenses were to make the project a reality was provided by local companies and citizens.
“I want to thank Southern Aluminum, Farmers Bank, and the late Greg Bennett for their assistance and donations for this project,” said Vann. “This was a goal dating back to 2011.”
With the new headquarters, the former main police hub on North Jackson Street has been converted into a sub-station.
On another positive note, Magnolia first responders hosted their most well-attended Halloween safety event ever in 2021, and MPD’s Christmas Shop With a Cop saw its largest attendance as well, according to the mayor.
The addition of a $185,000 rescue truck project with the government of Columbia County has also seen more city emergency personnel active in the community. The new vehicle was delivered last summer and is retrofitted with flame retardant and cordless Jaws of Life cutters and spreaders to help extract victims of vehicle accidents. The new truck, according to the mayor, accompanies local first responders to car accidents throughout the county. It is staffed by Magnolia Fire Department firemen.
In total, the fire department now has five trained EMTs and a paramedic. Two more EMTs are currently being trained, according to the mayor.
In all, Magnolia Fire Department responded to 185 incidents in 2021.
CITY DEPARTMENT UPDATES
The mayor also issued updates and statistics on all other city departments. They include the following:
Street Department
The Magnolia Street Department built a new shop in 2021 and purchased a new backhoe and dump truck. The funds to pay for these projects originated from the sale of street millings that were given to the city when the state turned over control of Main Street and Vine Street in 2019, as well as the sale of older equipment.
The Magnolia Street Department earns additional funds by maintaining the Magnolia Regional Airport and the Harvey Couch Business Park.
City Inspector
Potential property buyers are encouraged to call City Inspector David Nelson’s office at 870-234-6767 before purchasing any parcels to be aware of any zoning property laws.
The Magnolia City Inspector’s office issued over $4 million in 2021 and cleaned up seven dilapidated structures in the city limits. The office also secured land for the extension of Renfroe Street in Ward I.
Sidewalk projects on North Jackson Street and along Columbia Street to High School Drive were both funded using 80-20 state grants.
Magnolia Utilities
Phase 1 of the city’s major water main line replacement project was completed in 2021, and Phase 2 of the infrastructure plan will begin soon in the areas of West Union, West North, South Jackson and Verda streets.
The project is being partially funded by federal coronavirus relief aid. The project is replacing corroded old cast-iron lines with new, non-reactive mains.
Magnolia water bills are now available by email. Water loss was down to 9% in 2021.
The common loss amount is 15%. Magnolia Water had no Arkansas Department of Health violations in 2021.
Magnolia Parks
East Side Park is in the pre-stages of a new splash pad and dog park project. The park also received new playground equipment in 2021.
Magnolia Municipal Airport
The facility received new metal for the community hangar in 2021. The interior was also renovated thanks to numerous donations.
Magnolia Economic Development
The city unveiled new official logos earlier this year as part of a recent rebranding campaign. In total, 35,000 square feet of properties were sold for commercial use in 2021.
A contract was renewed for the second of a three-year partnership with Retail Strategies Company for real estate and marketing analysis.
Local buildings and properties are continually marketed through Entergy’s Site Selection and Arkansas Economic Development Council websites.
Columbia County is in the process of becoming an ACT Work Ready Community. This is an initiative from Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
MAGNOLIA GOALS FOR 2022-23
In closing his address Monday evening, the mayor included a short rundown of his goals for the next two years. They include the following:
Eat at Whataburger when it opens to the public on Thursday.
Purchase of new street paving equipment.
Hire experienced officers for the Magnolia Police Department
Complete the East Side splash pad and dog park.
Help development of the former Pittman Nursery property on North Dudney and the Fountain Plaza property on East Main be developed.
Replace or rehab Magnolia’s outdated manhole covers.
CLOSING REMARKS
As he closed his remarks Monday, Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann stated that 2021 was one of the toughest personal years he had ever experienced. He stated that he lost his father, Allen Vann, and a friend, Pastor Tommy Ellis, just two weeks later between November and December.
"These men had a big role in me sitting here tonight," he said during the final remarks of his Magnolia State of the City address.
The mayor's final statement offered words of encouragement for the citizens of Magnolia and thanks to the local municipal employees.
"I want to thank the city employees for the great job they do every day," he said. “... God bless you, and God bless Magnolia."