Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, May 3
Miracle Charles, 37, Buckner, failure to appear.
Deshasmic Pastchol, 29, Magnolia, failure to appear, disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, and refusal to submit to breath test.
Wednesday, May 4
Colby Curtis, 31, Little Rock, failure to appear, speeding, and driving on suspended license.
Thursday, May 5
Elvis Wright, 23, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000.
Farris Johnson Jr., 42, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear.