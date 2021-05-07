The one-shot Johnson & Johnson-Janssen vaccination for the COVID-19 virus will be available during a clinic form 2-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbia County Health Unit, 207 S. Jefferson St. in Magnolia.
The vaccine will be available for no out-of-pocket expense to eligible Arkansans. People should bring an insurance card if they have one.
CLICK HERE to learn if you are eligible to receive the vaccine.
The J&J/Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 has been popularly received because people need only one dose to become immunized. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require recipients to get two shots about a month apart.