Health Unit

The Johnson & Johnson-Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 will be given Tuesday at the Columbia County Health Unit.

The one-shot Johnson & Johnson-Janssen vaccination for the COVID-19 virus will be available during a clinic form 2-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbia County Health Unit, 207 S. Jefferson St. in Magnolia.

The vaccine will be available for no out-of-pocket expense to eligible Arkansans. People should bring an insurance card if they have one.

CLICK HERE to learn if you are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The J&J/Janssen vaccine against COVID-19 has been popularly received because people need only one dose to become immunized. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require recipients to get two shots about a month apart.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you