The two-decade-old, 24,000 square foot Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility has needed a new roof for as long as any Quorum Court members can remember.
The topic came up again during Monday’s Quorum Court meeting. Sheriff Leroy Martin expressed concern over continual leaks and the problems that they create. Martin attends the meetings and speaks after the Jail Committee reports. The committee includes Justice of the Peace District 8 Terry Williams, chair, and Justice of the Peace District 5 Jeremy Langley, co-chair.
“I don’t know if they wear spiked shoes when they are on the roof working or not because every time they are up there, it leaks,” Martin said.
Columbia County and the Roof Connect of Sheridan have a contract for $7,500 a year whether any repairs are done or not, Columbia County Judge Doug Fields said.
Justice of the Peace District 11 Mike Loe, who retired as Columbia County sheriff this past December, said the roof was a problem for all 12 years he held his office.
“Every year for 12 years there were all kinds of problems,” he said after the meeting. “I think we need to form a committee to build a new jail, that’s what I think.”
Martin said he has given some proposals and it looks like it would take more than $300,000 for a new roof.
“If you pay less, you are going to get less and it’s going to have to be done again,” he said following the meeting.
Justice of the Peace District 10 Lynn Story said he would like to get someone else’s opinion on the jail since there has not been a contract signed this year and Fields said he would find the previous contract so they would have a comparison.
Justice of the Peace District 6 Shaun Dodson said he though everyone of the Quorum Court members should go out to the jail and take a look at it for themselves.
Williams said that wouldn’t do any good.
“Nothing has changed,” Williams said in the meeting.
After the meeting, Williams talked a little more about the situation at the jail.
“We already know the situation. If he wants to go out there it is fine. If other JPs want to go it’s fine. But you are not going to be showing me or the other members anything new,” Williams said. “We have got to come up with another solution. This has been going on for so many years. I have been a JP for 10, 12, a number of years. It’s been that way ever since.”
Another topic Monday was the passage of a resolution to approve $300,000 requested by Fields to purchase equipment needed to better maintain county roads.
After the meeting, Fields said the county had an old oil tank which had been allowed to sit around for years with oil in it and that had ruined it.
The other expense covered by the $300,000 is called an HT2 conveyor and will help fill shoulders of roads.
In other business Monday, the Quorum Court members passed a resolution which had to be enacted by each county in the state as a condition of Arkansas Community and Economic Program funding. The resolution had to do with law enforcement agencies within the applicant’s jurisdiction against individuals engaging in non-violent civil rights demonstrations.
The resolution reads as follows:
“Whereas, as required by the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended, it shall be the policy of Columbia County to ensure the following are true:
“The county has adopted and is enforcing this policy prohibiting the use of excessive force by law enforcement agencies withing its jurisdiction against any individuals engaged in non-violent civil rights demonstrations.
“The county will ensure that all law enforcement agencies within its jurisdiction will enforce all applicable state and local laws against physically barring entrance to or exit from a facility or location, which is the subject of such non-violent civil rights demonstration within its jurisdiction.
“In response to non-violent civil rights demonstrations, the county will be mindful and protective of the rights of all participants in such demonstrations, as well as any onlookers, bystanders, or any other persons located in the vicinity or owning property in the vicinity.
“In connection with such demonstrations, the use of force shall be permitted only when necessary to protect the rights of individuals to uphold the law. In no event shall the use of force in excess of that necessary to achieve the lawful goals of the county be permitted.”
Also Monday, Quorum Court members passed a resolution to allocate Circuit Court Judge David Graham $14,400 to relocate his office back to the Magnolia Square.
These funds will be used to purchase furniture, a phone line, internet service, and a copier.
Graham will return to the office on the southwest side of the square left vacant with the death of long-time attorney Michael Kinard in November of 2022. Graham previously worked from the office.
Additionally, the Columbia Community Club made a request for a grant to preserve the historic Harvey C. Couch four-room schoolhouse as a meeting place for the required yearly meeting concerning building maintenance and other matters are discussed, community gatherings for anniversaries, birthday celebrations and family reunions.
.