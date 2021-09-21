COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,254+10. Month ago: 2,847. Year ago: 376
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 73-7. Month ago: 153. Year ago: 35
Total recovered – 3,116+16. Month ago: 2,397. Year ago: 323
Total number dead – 65. Month ago: 60 deaths. Year ago: 18 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.37, down from 9.39
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.38, up from 3.36
Total positive PCR tests – 1,803+2
Total positive antigen tests – 1,707+9
Total negative PCR tests – 17,440+44
Total negative antigen tests – 11,048+39
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.7, up from 40.4
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.7, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Monday, September 20
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 1 students.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 student.
Magnolia Middle School – 1 staff. 2+1 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 2 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 2 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 student.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 2+1
Total: 3 staff, 7 students.
Current positively rate: 12.0 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 460+1
SAU total active cases – 15+1 students. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 18
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 800+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 31-2
Total recovered – 757+5
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 32.6, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 6.3, up from 6.0
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,249+15
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 76+5
Total recovered – 1,143+10
Total number dead – 30
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.7, up from 36.1
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.8, down from 12.9
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,312+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 65-11
Total recovered – 3,173+12
Total number dead – 74
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 52.4, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.8, up from 7.6
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,324+20
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 140-11
Total recovered – 5,056+24
Total number dead – 126
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.4, up from 36.3
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.1, down from 8.2
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,103
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 153-12
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 74-7
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 45-4
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 20,759, up from 20,710 total cases. 366 deaths.
Webster – 6,221, up from 6,209 total cases. 141+3 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,948, up from 1,947 total cases. 60+1 deaths.
Union – 3,793, up from 3,786 total cases. 98 deaths.