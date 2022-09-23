COVID

Columbia County passed a sad milestone on Thursday, as the Arkansas Department of Health recorded the county’s 100th COVID-18 death.

The total number of active virus cases fell in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Thursday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,273

Total Active Cases: 74, down eight since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,099

Total Deaths: 100, up one since Wednesday

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,442

Total Active Cases: 12, no change since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,399

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,552

Total Active Cases: 22, up one since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,485

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,358

Total Active Cases: 53, down one since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,191

Total Deaths: 114

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,678

Total Active Cases: 104, down 21 since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,383

Total Deaths: 189

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 948,742

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 775

Recovered cases: 929,100

Deaths: 12,046, up 29 since Wednesday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 286

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 48

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you