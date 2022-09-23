Columbia County passed a sad milestone on Thursday, as the Arkansas Department of Health recorded the county’s 100th COVID-18 death.
The total number of active virus cases fell in the five-county area of South Arkansas on Thursday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,273
Total Active Cases: 74, down eight since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,099
Total Deaths: 100, up one since Wednesday
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,442
Total Active Cases: 12, no change since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,399
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,552
Total Active Cases: 22, up one since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,485
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,358
Total Active Cases: 53, down one since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,191
Total Deaths: 114
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,678
Total Active Cases: 104, down 21 since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,383
Total Deaths: 189
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 948,742
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 775
Recovered cases: 929,100
Deaths: 12,046, up 29 since Wednesday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 286
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 48
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19