Farmers Bank & Trust has donated $10,000 to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The department plans to use the contribution to enhance its K-9 division. Specifically, funding will go toward outfitting two patrol vehicles with K-9 equipment and officers. These units aid in protecting deputies and boosting the agency's law enforcement capabilities.
"The K-9 program is a vital tool for our community," said Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin. "Farmers Bank has always been there for us, and we genuinely would not be able to complete this project without them. This will make our citizens and our deputies safer every day."
Monty Harrington, Magnolia Market President for FB&T, added: "At Farmers Bank, we have a giving mission to invest in the betterment of our community and local law enforcement agencies. Sheriff Martin and his deputies do a great job keeping all of us safe, and we are always willing to keep it that way and protect our local heroes however we can."