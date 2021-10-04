With the tax collection deadline just days away, Columbia County was at 44 percent of taxes collected as of September 30.
According to Tax Collector Rachel Waller, the total collected as of September 30 was $7,454,565.79. Deadline for tax payments is Friday, October 15.
The original charge for 2020 taxes, payable in 2021, is $16,998,030.71. This includes personal property, real estate, and producing minerals.
Customers have several ways to pay their property taxes. Payments may be made by mail, in person, by phone, mobile payment with a Smart Phone, or online. The collector's office is located at 101 Boundary St., Suite 104 in Magnolia. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Partial payments may be made on taxes as long as the full amount is paid by October 15.
If paying in person, checks should be made payable to Columbia County Tax Collector. Checks may be mailed to Columbia County Tax Collector, 101 Boundary St., Suite 104, Magnolia, AR 71753. The Tax ID number should be written on the check, and a stamped, self-addressed envelope should be included to receive a receipt.
Payments may be made by telephone by calling 1-866-257-2055. The county code is 14.
Mobile payments may be made using a Smart Phone at Arkansas.gov/m. Online payments may be made by visiting countyofcolumbia.org and clicking on tax collector. The accepted payment method is with a Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover credit card. The total amount will be adjusted to allow for the electronic processing of the transaction through the state's eGovernment service provider, Arkansas.gov. A processing fee is charged by Arkansas.gov, and no part of this fee is remitted to the Columbia County Collector.
Taxes paid online will be credited to the taxpayer's account within 72 hours. Taxes will be delinquent after October 15, and a 10 percent penalty will be assessed after that date. If real estate taxes become two years delinquent they will be certified to the State of Arkansas and can only be redeemed through the Commissioner of State Lands. The COSL office is located at 109 State Capitol Building, Little Rock, AR 72201, phone (501) 324-9422 or fax (501) 324-9421. Visit the website at COSL.org. For more information, call the tax collector's office at (870) 234-4171.