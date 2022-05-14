Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible in South Arkansas through the remainder of the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall will be possible in stronger storms.
The Storm Prediction Center is including El Dorado, Texarkana and regions north in a slight risk for severe weather late on Sunday and overnight into Monday.
The primary threat expected with these storms will be damaging winds and hail. No hazardous weather will be expected through the remainder of the long term forecast period.