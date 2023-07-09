Showers and thunderstorms will move through the Four State region today.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said some storms could be severe, especially across south Arkansas, north Louisiana and portions of northeast Texas.
Large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall will be the main threats.
Thunderstorm chances continue on a near-daily basis through the midweek, with the best chances being across south Arkansas and north Louisiana.
Temperatures are on track to climb back into the mid to upper 90s late this weekend and into next week.