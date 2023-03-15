A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday 6, in the courtroom at the Columbia County
Criminal Detention Facility in Magnolia. Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Tevin D. Maxwell, 2 counts simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; criminal use of prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, battery second degree.
Gwin Mcleod, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Frankie Anthony James, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving over $5,000, habitual offender.
Frank Arthur Williams, arson, possession of firearm by certain persons, aggravated assault, revocation of SIS.
Julian Ugartechea, kidnapping, residential burglary, revocation of SIS.
Nilan K. McNeil, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief second degree.
Jeffery W. Clark, terroristic threatening first degree.
Rose Condora, aggravated robbery.
Brandon Christopher Munden, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V), possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
Tucker Sprayberry, breaking or entering, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Angel Lastar Biddle, battery second degree.
Darrell Keyandre Alexander, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
10 a.m.
Asia Ranae Smith, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Christopher Lee Waller, battery second degree, domestic battering third degree.
Jerry Glenn Joiner, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver.
Ruben Jimenez, rape.
Waldron Ralph Sheppard, 12 counts rape, 12 counts computer exploitation of a child in the first degree.
Ryan Alan Jones, aggravated assault, battery second degree.
Duy T. Nguyen, endangering welfare of minor first degree, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief first degree.
Phillip Langley, probation revocation.
Crystal Jurls, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donald Briggs, terroristic act, aggravated assault.
Rico Jarel Frazier, endangering welfare of minor first degree, domestic battering third degree.
11 a.m.
Jimmy Dale Coleman, possession of firearm by certain person, habitual offender O, revocation of SIS.
Terrance Trent Manning, possession of firearm by certain persons, aggravated assault.
Samtrevious Tyjuan Chambers, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while intoxicated second offense, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; endangering welfare of minor first degree, probation revocation.
Larry Dejuan Hauptman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, HO.
Coasia Stewart, revocation of SIS.
Jonathon Vaughan, probation revocation.
Traveon Christopher, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Kallie Conklin, revocation of SIS, probation revocation.
Robert Bedwell, revocation of SIS.
Lorra Givens, probation revocation.
Kendall K. Young, probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts habitual offender, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Donna Loveless Cochran, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Raven C. Turner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Dalvin Daycion Whitfield, residential burglary, 2 counts habitual offender, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, 3 counts revocation of SIS.
Dontavious Marshall, aggravated residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, aggravated assault, terroristic act.
Regina Shanta Herndon, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender.
Jeremiah Williams, theft of property over $5,000.
Charles McBride, revocation of SIS.
Barry Scott, probation revocation.