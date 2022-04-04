Severe storms may move into Columbia County on Monday night.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said thunderstorms are possible across Southeast Oklahoma and adjacent portions of Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas today and this afternoon.
Thunderstorm chances will increase dramatically across Southeast Oklahoma and East Texas this evening as a line of strong to severe storms develops and moves into the area. The storms will progress eastward across the remainder of the area on Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes and large hail will be possible.
In addition, locally heavy rainfall amounts could result in isolated flooding. Most locations, except for Deep East Texas, could receive over an inch of rainfall. An axis of heavier rainfall amounts between two and three inches will be possible along the Interstate 30 corridor.
Thunderstorms are likely across Southern Arkansas and Northeast and North Central Louisiana Tuesday morning, mainly east of a line from Magnolia to Many, LA. Some storms could be severe.
Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but isolated tornadoes and large hail will be possible. In addition, locally heavy rainfall amounts could result in isolated flooding. The storms should exit the area by late Tuesday morning.
Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon across portions of Southern Arkansas and Northeast and North Central Louisiana, but severe weather is not anticipated.