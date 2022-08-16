COVID

Active cases of the COVID-19 virus were up Tuesday in Ouachita County, but down in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,003

Total Active Cases: 85, down three since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,819

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,397

Total Active Cases: 14, down four since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,352

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,447

Total Active Cases: 34, down three since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,368

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,172

Total Active Cases: 87, up seven since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,975

Total Deaths: 110

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,315

Total Active Cases: 158, down six since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 9,971

Total Deaths: 184

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 918,576

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 1,053

Recovered cases: 895,527

Deaths: 11,830, up eight since Monday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 332

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 52

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19

