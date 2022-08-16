Active cases of the COVID-19 virus were up Tuesday in Ouachita County, but down in Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the area.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,003
Total Active Cases: 85, down three since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,819
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,397
Total Active Cases: 14, down four since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,352
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,447
Total Active Cases: 34, down three since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,368
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,172
Total Active Cases: 87, up seven since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,975
Total Deaths: 110
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,315
Total Active Cases: 158, down six since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 9,971
Total Deaths: 184
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 918,576
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 1,053
Recovered cases: 895,527
Deaths: 11,830, up eight since Monday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 332
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 52
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 19