COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday.
The State of Arkansas did not provide updated figures over the weekend. The numbers below represent changes between Friday and Monday.
Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
Note: Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,908+20. Month ago: 3,716. Year ago: 1,942.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 276-81. Month ago: 221. Year ago: 109
Total recovered – 4,555+101. Month ago: 3,338 Year ago: 1,782
Total number dead – 77. Month ago: 77 deaths. Year ago: 51 deaths
PCR tests percent positivity – 11.06, up from 11.05
Antigen tests percent positivity – 14.25, up from 14.24
Total positive PCR tests – 2,584+14
Total positive antigen tests – 2,580+6
Total negative PCR tests – 20,774+64
Total negative antigen tests – 15,531+29
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.7, up from 45.6
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.9, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Active cases by campus.
Last update January 30.
Magnolia High – 0 staff, 4-6 students
Freshman Academy – 0 staff, 1-4 students
Magnolia Middle – 1-1 staff, 6-10 students
Central Elementary – 2 staff, 2-7 student
East Side Elementary – 0-3 staff, 4-1 students
Kindergarten Center – 0-1 staff, 3-2 students
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff, 1-2 students
District-wide Personnel – 1-1
Total active cases – 21-42
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Current active cases – 29-11 students, 1-1 staff, 2 faculty
Current active cases in isolation on-campus – 1-2
Current total in quarantine – 29-12
Cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 827+15
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,206+13
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 68
Total recovered – 1,109+13
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.7, up from 35.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 6.5, up from 6.4
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,030+17
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 167-19
Total recovered – 1,821+36
Total number dead – 42
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.6, up from 42.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 12.1, up from 12.0
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,068+51
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 375-72
Total recovered – 4,601+123
Total number dead – 92
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 55.6, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.5, no change
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 8,700+87
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 623-87
Total recovered – 7,916+174
Total number dead – 159
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.5, up from 44.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.1, down from 11.2
AREA SCHOOLS
January 31 report
(Current active cases per district, reported twice weekly to ADH. Districts with fewer than 5 cases not reported.)
Hamburg, 90
Monticello, 61
McGehee, 57
Star City, 53
Crossett, 52
Harmony Grove, 39
Emerson, 32
Cleveland County, 30
Smackover, 29
Camden Fairview, 28
Prescott, 26
Dumas, 23
Drew Central, 22
Genoa Central, 22
Spring Hill, 21
Horatio, 20
Hope, 19
Hermitage, 17
Warren, 17
El Dorado, 15
De Queen, 13
Junction City, 13
Ashdown, 12
Fouke, 12
Lafayette County, 11
Bearden, 8
Arkadelphia, 7
Gurdon, 6
Kerby, 6
AREA NURSING HOMES
(January 25 report)
Advance Health & Rehab of Union County/The Springs of El Dorado: 18+7 active patient case, 9+4 active staff cases.
Arkansas Nursing & Rehab, Texarkana: 33+5 active patient cases, 8-16 active staff cases.
Bailey Creek Health & Rehab, Texarkana: 3+2 active patent cases, 11+4 active staff cases.
Bentley Rehab & Healthcare, Texarkana, 9+6 active patient cases, 18+4 active staff cases.
Courtyard Rehabilitation, El Dorado: 4+1 active patient cases, 9+2 active staff cases.
Dudneywood Assisted Living, Magnolia: 2 active patient cases, 1 active staff case.
Heather Manor Rehabilitation, Hope: 3+2 active patient case, 22+6 active staff cases.
Hillcrest Care and Rehab, Prescott: 9 active patient cases, 18 active staff cases.
Hudson Memorial Nursing Home, El Dorado: 3+1 active patient cases, 6-18 active staff cases.
Oak Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, El Dorado: 11+2 active staff cases.
Somerset Senior Living, Camden: 3+1 active patient cases, 9-4 active staff cases.
Southern Pines Nursing, Prescott: 0-2 active patient cases, 6+1 active staff cases.
Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 5+2 active patient cases, 9+8 active staff case.
Wentworth Place, Magnolia: 10+10 active patient cases, 22+2 active staff cases.
The Springs of Magnolia: 2 active patient cases, 8 active staff cases.
The Blossoms at Stamps, Stamps: 2+2 active patient cases, 12+7 active staff cases.
Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 7+3 active patient case, 23-3 active staff cases.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,125-15
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 258+11
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 77-4
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 32+6
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.
Bossier – 33,805, up from 33,419 total cases. 432 deaths.
Webster – 9,920, up from 9,807 total cases. 157 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,917, up from 2,902 total cases. 67 deaths.
Union – 6,040, up from 5,958 total cases. 119 deaths.