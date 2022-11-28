Severe weather is possible across South Arkansas and North Louisiana on Tuesday.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected ahead of a strong upper-level disturbance, said the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
The storm system will progress east through the Plains and into the Mississippi Valley.
Very warm, moist, and unstable air is expected to quickly spread north into the region. This will help fuel a potentially increasing threat for strong to severe thunderstorms mainly across portions of Deep East Texas into North Louisiana and Southern Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours.
Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes are all possible.
The severe weather threat will diminish from west to east Tuesday evening in advance of a strong cold front that will move through overnight.
On Tuesday afternoon, winds will be 5-10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night’s low will be around 41. A south wind 10-15 mph will become northwesterly after midnight with gusts up to 30 mph.
The Wednesday night low will be around 28.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 2.23 inches of rain during the Thanksgiving holiday, raising the November total to 4.07 inches. Year-to-date rainfall is 53.25 inches.
CLICK HERE to see magnoliareporter.com’s weather page.