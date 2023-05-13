A woman who used her small son to shield her in attempt to avoid being arrested, and who according to a probable cause affidavit spit in a Magnolia police officer’s face and urinated in the back of the patrol car, has not yet been sentenced, but negotiations continue.
Robin Flowers appeared in court with her defense lawyer, Sandi O’ Brien, on May 4. She heard that her pre-trial was scheduled for July 20 and the last day for her to accept a plea is August 3. However, Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Rainwater said O’Brien has asked him to consider a drug court evaluation for Flowers.
“I’m not on board with that offer but I’m not going to stand in the way of the evaluation,” Rainwater said.
The affidavit does not mention drugs being a factor in the incident which began at 8:27 p.m. on November 3, 2022, when Magnolia Police Officer Dustin Cloud was dispatched to a 620 Jeanette Street apartment. When Cloud arrived, he spoke with Flowers and she told him everything was “OK,” and the man, later identified as Raquontae Johnson, was gathering items to leave. Cloud told Flowers he would stay until Johnson left; however, Flowers went back into the residence and Cloud heard a commotion inside.
According to the affidavit, Cloud observed Flowers hit Johnson and then he observed Johnson grab Flowers and try to take her to the ground. Cloud arrested Johnson for third degree domestic battery and advised Police Officer Kelly Colvin to arrest Flowers for hitting Johnson.
Once Flowers was informed she was going to be arrested, she grabbed her small son and held him between herself and Colvin, placing him in danger in an attempt to avoid arrest, the affidavit reads.
Colvin attempted to place Flowers under arrest, but Flowers began to resist by not placing her hand behind her back. Colvin was able to get one of Flowers' hands in a handcuff, but she would not place the other hand behind her back. Flowers was holding a cell phone in her hand and when Cloud tried to retrieve it, Flowers pulled away.
Cloud had to assist Colvin with getting Flowers into the patrol vehicle and when approaching the back seat door, Flowers tried to free herself from the officer, jerking away.
Once inside the vehicle and with the door open, Flowers yelled a vulgarity at Colvin and spit in Colvin’s face. Flower’s saliva landed on Colvin’s cheeks, nose and forehead; the affidavit reads.
Flowers started banging on Colvin’s patrol unit’s windows while yelling. After getting Flowers secured inside the vehicle, Colvin noticed her left pinky finger was cut and bleeding.
On the way to the Columbia County Detention Center, Flowers urinated in the back seat of Colvin's patrol unit and spit in the unit several times. After dropping Flowers off at the jail, Colvin noticed she had other small cuts and scratches that were bleeding on her right thumb and right forearm from the struggle with Flowers.
Because Flowers and Johnson were in a domestic dispute involving each other, they are listed in the affidavit as both a victim and a suspect. Colvin is also noted as a victim from her incident with Flowers.
Flowers is charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree; aggravated assault; battery in the second degree; resisting arrest; criminal mischief in the first degree and domestic battery in the third degree.
Endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree, aggravated assault and battery in the second degree are Class D Felonies and can carry a sentence not to exceed six years and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
Resisting arrest and domestic battery in the third degree are class A misdemeanors. A class A misdemeanor can be punishable by one year in jail and a fine not to exceed $1,000.
Criminal mischief is a Class A misdemeanor if the amount of actual damage is less than $1,000.