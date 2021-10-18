COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,360+1. Month ago: 3,220. Year ago: 646
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 36-2. Month ago: 105. Year ago: 56
Total recovered – 3,252+3. Month ago: 3,050. Year ago: 571
Total number dead – 72. Month ago: 65 deaths. Year ago: 19 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.32, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.99, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,855
Total positive antigen tests – 1,764+1
Total negative PCR tests – 18,059+16
Total negative antigen tests – 11,818+5
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.9, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.0, down from 10.1
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Friday, October 15
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 1 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 0 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 1 student.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1 student.
District-wide personnel – 1
Total: 1 staff, 3 students.
Current positively rate: 7.17 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 476
SAU total active cases – 2-1 students. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 11
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 841+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8+1
Total recovered – 806+1
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.0, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.2, down from 5.5
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,354+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 31
Total recovered – 1,285+2
Total number dead – 38
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.5, up from 39.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.7, down from 11.8
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,388+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 25+1
Total recovered – 3,280+4
Total number dead – 83+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.8, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.0, down from 7.1
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,709+37
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 146+26
Total recovered – 5,426+11
Total number dead – 135
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.8, up from 38.7
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.6, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,123
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 69+2
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 34+5
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 19+2
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,522, up from 21,506 total cases. 397+1 deaths.
Webster – 6,492, up from 6,482 total cases. 146 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,999, up from 1,996 total cases. 63 deaths.
Union – 3,954, up from 3,947 total cases. 103 deaths.