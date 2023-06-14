Columbia County government will be paying a 2.6 percent increase on medical insurance in the future for elected officials and county employees, but their insurance consultant told the Quorum Court on Monday that it could have been a lot more.
“I’ve had a 28 percent increase to be turned in,” said Keith Walley, owner/consultant of Keith Walley Insurance Group, LLC, which has been taking care of the county’s insurance needs for the past 11 years.
Walley spoke for a moment following a presentation from his daughter, Chandler Fricks, a consultant with the insurance group who explained to justices of the peace how the 2.6 percent rate was calculated.
“At first the county received a 3.6 rating increase for the past two or three years and based on that we didn’t think that was too bad of a rating, but Blue Cross & Blue Shield agreed to go to 2.6 percent if the county didn’t shop for more options,” Fricks said. “They also agreed to throw in orthodontia child coverage if the county didn’t continue to shop.”
Dental and vison rates did not change, and elected officials and employees still have benefits in orthodontic childcare.
“They will pay up to $1,500 for a lifetime for a maximum each,” Walley said. “Braces cost about $4,000 to $6,000, but it is at least something.”
County Treasurer Selena Blair said the county is absorbing the cost of the increase in budgets already created and approved. Blair has been outspoken about county employees getting a raise due to the county’s additional monies, some of which came from federal grants from COVID monies it did not have in the past.
“I tried to get us a COLA in February with all this inflation, and it failed,” Blair said. “There is no reason for the employees to pay anymore because we didn’t get a raise. To not get a raise and tell them they would have to pay more for health insurance would be horrible in my opinion.”
Blair said there are about 88 employees of the county.
In other business Monday:
Justice of the Peace members approved an ordinance appropriating $52,274 from the county general fund to the general supplies line item in the 2023 Grants-In-Aid-Law Enforcement Department Budget to purchase uniforms and bullet resistant vests provided by Albemarle Corporation.
The quorum court members also approved the Rudd’s Crossing Volunteer Fire Department Community Aid Grant for the Rudd’s Crossing Volunteer Fire Department. The amount was $5,191. The department needs personal protective equipment for two new firefighters that have joined the department recently.
There was also an agenda item that noted there were no Columbia County assets sold or destroyed for the month of May 2023.
Before the meeting was adjourned, Justice of the Peace District 5 Jeremy Langley, chair of the Finance Committee announced he would be calling a meeting committee for some time in July for a mid-year budget review.
“The intent would be just to make sure all departments are staying on track with their budgets, trying to avoid any surprises at the end of the year,”
Langley said, “It is my understanding that this has not been the practice in recent years, but it’s something I thought we ought to do.”