Peterson

Whitney Peterson is running for Columbia County Treasurer.

Whitney Peterson has announced her candidacy for Columbia County Treasurer in the upcoming Republican Party primary.

“I am excited to use the knowledge I have gained in my 20 years of business, investment, and accounting experience to help serve my community,” Peterson said.

Peterson has a financial background. Her attention to financial detail, investment expertise, and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensure equip her to be a good steward of Columbia County’s financial resources.

Peterson is married to Chris Peterson and has two children.

