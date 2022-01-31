Whitney Peterson has announced her candidacy for Columbia County Treasurer in the upcoming Republican Party primary.
“I am excited to use the knowledge I have gained in my 20 years of business, investment, and accounting experience to help serve my community,” Peterson said.
Peterson has a financial background. Her attention to financial detail, investment expertise, and Certified Public Accountant (CPA) licensure equip her to be a good steward of Columbia County’s financial resources.
Peterson is married to Chris Peterson and has two children.