Dr. Trey Berry, president of Southern Arkansas University, has been appointed to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission.
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders also appointed Eric Jackson and Rebecca Lentz to the commission.
Jackson was reappointed. Berry will replace John Gill, and Lentz will replace Skot Covert.
“I am excited to appoint Eric Jackson, Dr. Trey Berry, and Rebecca Lentz to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission – three excellent representatives of Arkansas who will continue to show the nation and the world the incredible natural beauty, world-class outdoor recreation, and great economic success of our state,” Sanders said. “I am ready to unleash our state’s potential to be a national leader in tourism and outdoor recreation, and work with these talented individuals to attract visitors and businesses from across the nation to the great state of Arkansas.”
Dr. Berry is the 12th president of Southern Arkansas University. President Berry joined SAU in 2011 as professor of history and dean of the College of Liberal and Performing Arts. Before coming to SAU, he spent two years as deputy director of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, two years as a dean at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, and 18 years as a faculty member and administrator at Ouachita Baptist University.
Berry became president in 2015, and the focus of his presidency was to focus on people, planning, programs, and philanthropy, all which have been evidenced during his tenure. During this time, SAU launched and successfully completed its most ambitious comprehensive fundraising initiative in its history. Beginning in 2016 and concluding in October 2021, the Love & Loyalty Campaign raised $29.7 million, far surpassing its goal of raising $22.275 million.
President Berry earned both his M.A. and Ph.D. in history at the University of Mississippi and earned his B.A. in history with minors in both political science and biology at Ouachita Baptist University.
Jackson is the Senior Vice President at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort and serves on the Board of Directors. He helped oversee Oaklawn’s development as one of the premier racing and gaming centers in America, as well as Arkansas’ top commercial tourism attraction, with annual attendance topping 2.5 million. Jackson also supervised over $100 million in construction at Oaklawn and has been awarded international patents for historic racing/Instant Racing.
Baker, also known as Lady Angler Lentz, is an avid outdoorsman who is passionate about motivating others to explore Arkansas and try new hobbies. One way she does this is through her social media platforms that showcase Arkansas’ world-class outdoor recreation and incredible natural beauty. As a former foster child herself, Rebecca is a mentor with the Mayfly Project and teaches foster children how to fly fish.