Columbia and Lafayette counties had no new COVID-19 cases on Friday, but numbers were up slightly in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,460
Total Active Cases: 21. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,335
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,466
Total Active Cases: 2. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,433
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,651
Total Active Cases: 15. Up one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,590
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,566
Total Active Cases: 38. Up two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,408
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,974
Total Active Cases: 33. Up three since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,741
Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 973,879
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 733
Recovered cases: 954,849
Deaths: 12,623. Up 20 since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 252
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 30
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14