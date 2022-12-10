COVID

Columbia and Lafayette counties had no new COVID-19 cases on Friday, but numbers were up slightly in Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,460

Total Active Cases: 21. No change since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,335

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,466

Total Active Cases: 2. No change since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,433

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,651

Total Active Cases: 15. Up one since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,590

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,566

Total Active Cases: 38. Up two since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,408

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,974

Total Active Cases: 33. Up three since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,741

Total Deaths: 198. Last death recorded November 21.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 973,879

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 733

Recovered cases: 954,849

Deaths: 12,623. Up 20 since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 252

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 30

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14

