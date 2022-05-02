Scattered thunderstorms will be possible Monday over portions of Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, Southwest Arkansas, and Northwest Louisiana.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said an upper-level disturbance ejects northeast through the Four State region.
An approaching frontal system will result in another increase in thunderstorms over the region Tuesday.
Isolated strong storms cannot be ruled out Monday and Tuesday, with hail and locally gusty winds the main threats.
Thunderstorms will increase once again late Wednesday and into Thursday ahead of another cold front, which will yield the potential for severe thunderstorms over the region.