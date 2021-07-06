COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,428+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 28-1
Total recovered – 2,343+3
Total number dead – 57
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.4, up from 29.3
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 563
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5
Total recovered – 548
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 894
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9-1
Total recovered – 861+1
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.9, up from 23.8
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,470
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 44-2
Total recovered – 2,363+4
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.2, no change
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,136
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15-2
Total recovered – 4,005+2
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.0, down from 26.1