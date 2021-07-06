COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,428+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 28-1

Total recovered – 2,343+3

Total number dead – 57

Magnolia School District total active cases – 0

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.4, up from 29.3

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 563

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5

Total recovered – 548

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, no change

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 894

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9-1

Total recovered – 861+1

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.9, up from 23.8

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,470

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 44-2

Total recovered – 2,363+4

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.2, no change

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,136

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 15-2

Total recovered – 4,005+2

Total number dead – 115

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.0, down from 26.1

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you