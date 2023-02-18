A house fire on Regency Circle in Magnolia early Saturday killed one woman and injured her son.
Karen Pierce, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene about 5:34 a.m. Her son, Justin Pierce, 37, was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
Mrs. Pierce’s husband, Blake Pierce, was out of town visiting a sick relative.
A Magnolia police officer on patrol notified Central Dispatch about 3:30 a.m. that she was trying to pin down the location of a large fire off Chaffin Lane. Moments later, a 911 call notified authorities that a house was on fire at 30 Regency Circle and that people were inside.
The Magnolia Fire Department arrived to find the two-story house fully engulfed in flames. Two pumper trucks and the rescue truck were sent. A fire hydrant across the street was hooked to one of the pumpers, which fed three hoses that firefighters used in sub-freezing temperatures.
The fire appeared to spread from the rear of the house to the front, and also spread into an attached garage. Firefighters used a winch and chain to pull off the garage door to better reach the fire. A vehicle inside the garage was destroyed.
The fire department was successful in keeping the blaze from spreading to a nearby residence at 28 Regency Circle.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
Magnolia police and Columbia County deputies responded. The Columbia County Ambulance Service sent two ambulances. Entergy Corporation sent a truck to cut off utilities.
Fire department personnel left the scene about 8:30 a.m.
The death was Magnolia’s second fire fatality since January 12, when Mark Anthony Easter, 54, died in a blaze at his home on Emerson Street. His death was Magnolia’s first fire fatality since 2015.