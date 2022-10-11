COVID

Nevada County recorded its 46th COVID-19 death on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Case numbers were down in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, and were unchanged in Nevada and Lafayette counties.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,311

Total Active Cases: 10, down two since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,200

Total Deaths: 101, last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,444

Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,413

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,582

Total Active Cases: 11, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,525

Total Deaths: 46, up one since Sunday

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,399

Total Active Cases: 21, down four since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,259

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,760

Total Active Cases: 23, down seven since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,543

Total Deaths: 192

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 954,177

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 101

Recovered cases: 938,530

Deaths: 12,321, up 20 since Sunday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 188

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 29

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14

