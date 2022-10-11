Nevada County recorded its 46th COVID-19 death on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Case numbers were down in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties, and were unchanged in Nevada and Lafayette counties.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,311
Total Active Cases: 10, down two since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,200
Total Deaths: 101, last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,444
Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,413
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,582
Total Active Cases: 11, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,525
Total Deaths: 46, up one since Sunday
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,399
Total Active Cases: 21, down four since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,259
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,760
Total Active Cases: 23, down seven since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,543
Total Deaths: 192
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 954,177
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 101
Recovered cases: 938,530
Deaths: 12,321, up 20 since Sunday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 188
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 29
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14