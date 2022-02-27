The most recent COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. (+) or (-) notes changes since the previous day. The figures below reflect changes between Thursday and Saturday. magnoliareporter.com did not update figures on Thursday and Friday.
Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.
ARKANSAS
(Through February 22)
Total active cases – 8,870
Total deaths – 10,305
Currently hospitalized – 665
Currently on ventilators -- 102
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,266+33
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 17-6
Total recovered – 5,159+36
Total number dead – 85+3
PCR tests percent positivity – 11.58, up from 11.54
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.96, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 2,787+16
Total positive antigen tests – 2,730+16
Total negative PCR tests – 21,277+39
Total negative antigen tests – 16,821+105
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 46.1, up from 46.0
Percent of population partially immunized – 11, up from 10.9
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Fewer than five cases. State requires no report from district.
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Current active cases – 2-2 students, 0 staff, 0 faculty
Current active cases in isolation on-campus – 0
Current total in quarantine – 0-2
Cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 865+1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,271+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2
Total recovered – 1,240+7
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.2, up from 36.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 6.2, down from 6.3
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,147+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 26-11
Total recovered – 2,077+14
Total number dead – 44
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.4, up from 43.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 12.0, down from 12.1
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,371+22
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 37-8
Total recovered – 5,239+29
Total number dead – 95+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 56.3, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.4, up from 8.3
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 9,066+19
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 35-21
Total recovered – 8,868+40
Total number dead – 161+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.3, up from 45.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.3, up from 11.0
AREA SCHOOLS
No report from state since February 17.
AREA NURSING HOMES
(February 22 report)
Advance Health & Rehab of Union County/The Springs of El Dorado: 3-13 active patient case, 1-6 active staff cases.
Bailey Creek Health & Rehab, Texarkana: 4-5 active patent cases, 0-2 active staff cases.
Heather Manor Rehabilitation, Hope: 2-2 active patient case, 3-1 active staff cases.
Hillcrest Care and Rehab, Prescott: 11 active patient cases, 8 active staff cases.
Oak Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, El Dorado: 2 active patient case, 3 active staff cases.
Somerset Senior Living, Camden: 3 active patient cases, 3 active staff cases.
Southern Pines Nursing, Prescott: 3+2 active patient case, 5 active staff cases.
Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 4+3 active patient cases, 4+3 active staff case.
Wentworth Place, Magnolia: 3 active patient cases, 8 active staff cases.
The Blossoms at Stamps, Stamps: 10-2 active patient cases, 6+1 active staff cases.
Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 10 active patient case, 6 active staff cases.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,124-18
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 67-11
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 24-8
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 8-4
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.
Bossier – 35,139, up from 35,112 total cases. 461+4 deaths.
Webster – 10,429, up from 10,042 total cases. 169 deaths.
Claiborne – 3,087, up from 3,086 total cases. 73 deaths.
Union – 6,365, up from 6,359 total cases. 126 deaths.