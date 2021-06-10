The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Division of Rural Services has awarded community grants totaling $356,802.26 to 36 counties and communities across the state.
The Division of Rural Services awarded the grants to Arkansas counties and communities through two programs: the Rural Community Grant Program and the County Fair Building Grant Program.
Twenty-nine counties and communities received a total of $331,144.65 through the Rural Community Grant Program. Under this program, applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas are eligible for up to $15,000 in matching funds for community development and fire protection projects.
The Division of Rural Services awarded 7 counties a total of $25,657.61 through the County Fair Building Grant Program. Under this program, county fairs located in counties with a population of less than 55,000 are eligible for up to $4,000 for construction, renovation or general improvements of buildings or purchase of items shown to directly improve the building or the services that the county fair association may provide.
South Arkansas grant recipients include the following.
Both the Rural Community Grant Program and the County Fair Building Grant Program require a 50 percent match for counties and communities to qualify.
Rural Community Grant Recipients:
DeAnn Volunteer Fire Department — $1,767
McNab — $7,465
McNeil Fire Department — $9,069
Murfreesboro — $15,000
Ogden — $5,150
Thornton — $12,612.50
County Fair Building Grant Recipients:
Clark County Fair Association — $2,531.46
Little River County Fair Association — $4,000
Nevada County Fair Association — $4,000
The next cycle deadline for the Rural Community Grant Program is August 12. CLICK HERE for more information about grants administered by AEDC.