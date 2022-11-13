U.S. Sen. John Boozman (R-AR) has launched the sixth year of his Congressional Youth Cabinet, meeting with 52 Arkansas high school students selected from public, private and charter schools across the state.
“It is exciting to again convene young leaders who are interested in getting involved and making a difference in their schools and communities,” Boozman said.
“We had a record number of applicants this year and I am pleased so many students want to learn about public service and how to help shape the future of Arkansas and our country.”
The Congressional Youth Cabinet is a non-partisan program that gives students insight and experience in the legislative process. The high school juniors will attend meetings throughout the year and work in teams to research national issues they select. In April, the groups will present their policy recommendations to the senator.
Students submitted applications to participate and were chosen with an emphasis on community involvement and leadership.
The following students were selected for the 2022-2023 school year from the 4th Congressional District, which includes most of South Arkansas.
Anna Sutton – Amity
Chelsee Jeronimo – Hot Springs
Psalm Wistrand – Mena
Fallon Johnson – Pine Bluff
Bannon Price – Ashdown
Alexandra Logan – Sheridan
Taylor Nelson – White Hall
Bethany Phillips – Pine Bluff
Emilee Young – Arkadelphia
Ajaiah Harris – White Hall
Hudson Vacca – Mena
Jocelyn Hernandez – Hatfield
Anaiya Ford – Arkadelphia
Mychia Leatherwood – Arkadelphia