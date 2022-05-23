The swimming area at Lake Columbia's South Shore Park has been reopened to the public.
Dan Gregory, chairman of the Columbia County Rural Development Authority, said the area received two consecutive, favorable tests from the Arkansas Department of Health. The test results allowed the beach on the south side of the lake to be reopened.
The swimming area at Lake Columbia was closed two weeks ago due to tests finding a slightly high level of bacteria in the water. Unacceptable levels of E. coli had been detected.