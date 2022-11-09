Columbia County voters on Tuesday promoted investigator Leroy Martin to the post of sheriff, succeeding retiring Mike Loe.
Martin, running as an independent, defeated County Judge Denny Foster, a Republican, 4,013 (66.59 percent) to 2,013 (33.41 percent).
Foster previously served as county sheriff when he was appointed by the Quorum Court in 2009 to serve out the term of the late Sheriff Calvin Knighton. Foster could not run for the job since he was appointed to the job, and in 2010 ran for county judge against incumbent Larry Atkinson. Atkinson won, but the Quorum Court once again chose Foster to complete Atkinson’s term after Atkinson died in February 2020.
Foster had more than 18 years of experience in various levels of law enforcement.
Martin, a Navy veteran and pastor of Life Builders Restoration Church, has been in law enforcement for 26 years and served under four different sheriffs. Sheriff Loe, who took office after his election in 2010, promoted Martin into the investigator’s position.
“I give glory to God. I just want to be the sheriff that everybody looks up to and helps communities out,” Martin said Tuesday night after it became apparent that he had an insurmountable lead.
The results of early and absentee voting were released shortly after polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Those votes gave Martin a 2,677-1,318 lead.
“I want to help out people and to hold them accountable. That’s what we want to do,” Martin said.
Martin said he plans to retain most of Loe’s deputies and staff.
“We’ve been together for a long time,” Martin said. “We’ll be ready on Day 1.”
“Our deputies are second to none. I know we might make mistakes, but they are caring for the community,” he said.
Asked for his opinion as to whether the county should replace its 22-year-old jail, Martin said that decision was up to the Quorum Court.
“But we really need it,” Martin said. “I would say (let’s) have a jail that makes money, rather than throwing money at it.”
Martin said that all the sheriffs for whom he’s worked have been great, but that they’ve all been different.
“I got a chance to see the human side of them, and I got a chance to see the stern side of them. I know they’re just humans, and I know they all had a love for this community,” Martin said. “Mike Loe was a community guy.”
Loe won’t be leaving county government entirely. He was unopposed on Tuesday for election as a Columbia County justice of the peace.
Martin praised Loe for the level of training and technology that he brought to the Sheriff’s Office.
“I want to take that and go higher and go forward.”
Martin also talked about the history-making aspect of his election. He’s the first Black to be elected as Columbia County Sheriff. He harkened back to the house fire suffered by his family several years ago.
“During that time I saw people who didn’t look like me. I saw people who did look like me. I saw people of different religions. They came together. One thing I do know about Columbia County. They might talk about you one way, but we’re a community that cares,” Martin said.
Martin’s wife, Voyles Martin, is finishing her term as county assessor. She was appointed to the position by the Quorum Court in July 2020 after Sandra Cawyer resigned to become director of the Arkansas Assessment Coordination Division.
The sheriff-elect's term starts January 1.