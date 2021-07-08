The Magnolia City Council this week approved the appointment of two new city officials to handle city record-keeping duties after the resignation last month of former Magnolia City Clerk ShaKamree Roy.
Roy, who ran unopposed in November 2020, took office January 1. She was set to serve a four-year term but resigned her position on June 1, after only six months on the job.
On Tuesday, former 15-year city clerk, Judy Hayes, was tapped to fill the newly-created Magnolia deputy city clerk position to help re-organize city records. A new city clerk, Candy Drake, was also appointed to fill the void left by Roy. Since Drake is green to the job, part of Hayes' job duties as deputy clerk will be to train the new city clerk and ease the transition of duties.
No specific reasoning was issued Tuesday for Roy’s resignation, but Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann stated that, since former Magnolia City Clerk Rachel Waller resigned her post in 2018 to pursue a run for Columbia County Tax Collector -- a position that she ultimately won and currently holds -- public city record-keeping has been unsatisfactory.
“Since Rachel Waller left as city clerk, we’ve been through three ladies,” said Vann as he addressed the city council. “There’s no other way to put it, our records are in somewhat disarray.”
Hayes, however, even with her vast experience as city clerk, cannot hold the position of city clerk, according to the mayor, due to strict city residency requirements. The new deputy city clerk, who resides in Columbia County but lives outside of the Magnolia city limits, relinquished her city clerk duties in 2006 because of the rule.
On Tuesday, with advice from Magnolia City Attorney Mike Boyd, the position of deputy city clerk was created for Hayes to head up city records duties. This label does not require Magnolia residency, but still allows for the use of Hayes’ clerk skills and knowledge of the city government.
“Judy has been working on getting our records back in order,” Vann added. “Ordinances have been misnumbered or not numbered at all. ... Judy understands the job. She brings 15 years to the position, and the only reason she’s not still the clerk is because she lives outside the city.”
Drake, who is an employee at the Magnolia Utilities office, is a resident of Magnolia. Since she now holds the city clerk position, she will be required to sign for Hayes’ record-keeping work so the files can be entered officially as city entries.
Aside from city ordinance and resolution filings, the city clerk also records and keeps the minutes from Magnolia City Council meetings and issues information packets to city aldermen prior to public meetings.
“I have desperately wanted a new hire in that spot, where it can be a new, growing place,” the mayor noted, “but, right now, it just hasn’t worked, and we don’t have time to re-train. We need some help.”
Once Drake is ready for the job, she will take over city clerk duties, according to Vann. The next city clerk election does not take place until November 2024, leaving plenty of time for the new clerk to become accustomed to the position.
“By then, Candy will more than have a hold on it,” said Vann. “But she’s not ready to take over that (right now).”
Since Drake is still in the learning phase as city clerk, all but $10 per month of her city clerk pay will be foregone and issued to Hayes for her role as deputy city clerk. The city clerk's salary on Tuesday was lowered to $120 per year by the Magnolia City Council, while the newly-created deputy city clerk's salary was set at $240 per month, or $2,880 per year.
“We’ve got to get our minutes, we’ve got to get our ordinances, our resolutions, and everything top-notch,” the mayor added. “Right now, we’re struggling.”