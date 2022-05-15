There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-40-41-45-52, Powerball 9, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in South Carolina.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $90 million ($52.6 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
11-41-43-44-65, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $112 million ($64.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.