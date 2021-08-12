COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,708+4. Month ago: 2,459. Year ago: 223.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 111-7. Month ago: 46. Year ago: 32.
Total recovered – 2,537+11. Month ago: 2,355. Year ago: 179.
Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.
Total positive PCR tests – 1,557
Total positive antigen tests – 1,377
Total negative PCR tests – 15,767
Total negative antigen tests – 8,672
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 362
SAU total active cases – 1 student. 4 staff
SAU current number in quarantine – 4+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 32.2, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.2, up from 12.8
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 662+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 57+5
Total recovered – 594+2
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.6, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.0, up from 7.6
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,007+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 38+3
Total recovered – 943+3
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.8, down from 27.1
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.5, up from 12.8
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,882+12
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 147+3
Total recovered – 2,668+8
Total number dead – 67+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.3, up from 42.1
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.1, up from 11.6
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,531+15
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 141+8
Total recovered – 4,272+7
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.9, up from 28.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.5, up from 10.4
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,109
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 245, down from 253
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 86, down from 88
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 58, no change
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 17,053, up from 16,870 total cases. 325 deaths, up 1.
Webster – 5,058, up from 4,995 total cases. 119 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,643, up from 1,629 total cases. 56 deaths.
Union – 3,006, up from 2,979 total cases. 88 deaths.