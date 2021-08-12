COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,708+4. Month ago: 2,459. Year ago: 223.

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 111-7. Month ago: 46. Year ago: 32.

Total recovered – 2,537+11. Month ago: 2,355. Year ago: 179.

Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.

Total positive PCR tests – 1,557

Total positive antigen tests – 1,377

Total negative PCR tests – 15,767

Total negative antigen tests – 8,672

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 362

SAU total active cases – 1 student. 4 staff

SAU current number in quarantine – 4+1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 32.2, no change

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.2, up from 12.8

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 662+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 57+5

Total recovered – 594+2

Total number dead – 10

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.6, no change

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.0, up from 7.6

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,007+6

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 38+3

Total recovered – 943+3

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.8, down from 27.1

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.5, up from 12.8

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,882+12

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 147+3

Total recovered – 2,668+8

Total number dead – 67+1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.3, up from 42.1

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.1, up from 11.6

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,531+15

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 141+8

Total recovered – 4,272+7

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.9, up from 28.6

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.5, up from 10.4

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,109

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 245, down from 253

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 86, down from 88

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 58, no change

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 17,053, up from 16,870 total cases. 325 deaths, up 1.

Webster – 5,058, up from 4,995 total cases. 119 deaths.

Claiborne – 1,643, up from 1,629 total cases. 56 deaths.

Union – 3,006, up from 2,979 total cases. 88 deaths.

