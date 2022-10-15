Showers and thunderstorms will begin accompanying a strong cold front Saturday evening and into the overnight hours Saturday night, mainly across portions of Southwest Arkansas into Southeast Oklahoma and the northern third of Northeast Texas.
Some of these storms could be strong-to-severe during this time frame. As the front pushes south during the day Sunday, strong storms will once again be possible across a greater portion of the Four State Region.
Behind the front, expect some of the coldest air of the season to move into the region. Morning lows will be near freezing across portions of southeast Oklahoma and adjacent southwest Arkansas by Wednesday morning.
A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Sunday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday night’s low will be near 41. With clear conditions on Tuesday, the overnight low will be near 33.