Columbia County authorities are looking for Micah Keppers, 27, who ran after being involved in a three-vehicle wreck in the area of 10800 Arkansas 19 South in the Plainfield community.
Keppers was last seen wearing possibly a red shirt and pants. Keppers is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He also has facial hair. The photo with this article is from 2016.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office asks residents in the Plainfield area, south of Walkerville, to lock their homes and vehicles in case he is trying to flee the area. He does not have any transportation or communication devices.
People who see Keppers may contact Columbia County Central Dispatch at 870-234-5655.
Keppers was last in the news in April after he fled on foot from a Magnolia officer during a traffic stop at Calhoun Road and U.S. 79. He was charged at that time with obstructing government operations, driving left of center, fleeing and reckless driving.