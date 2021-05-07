COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,349+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11+1
Total recovered – 2,282
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.13, up from last report of 21.55
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 546
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 0
Total recovered – 536
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 20.08, up from last report of 19.12
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 825
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4-1
Total recovered – 797+1
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 16.44, up from 15.06
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,310
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-1
Total recovered – 2,243+1
Total number dead – 62
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.33, up from last report of 30.89
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,015
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11-4
Total recovered – 3,889+4
Total number dead – 114
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 20.48 up from last report of 18.56