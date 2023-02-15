Columbia County is part of a tornado watch area until 5 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK, issued the watch Wednesday night for all of North Louisiana, and for all of Arkansas in a line from Magnolia to Little Rock to Batesville to Pocahontas.
Union and Ouachita counties are part of the watch area.
At 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, a line of severe thunderstorms was developing east of Oklahoma City.
Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. In addition, locally heavy rainfall may lead to more minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.