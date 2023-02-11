New COVID-19 cases were up in Lafayette and Nevada counties, and down in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,738
Total Active Cases: 29. Down one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,604
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,500
Total Active Cases: 6. Up two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,463
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,755
Total Active Cases: 13. Up one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,696
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,740
Total Active Cases: 21. Down three since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,594
Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,216
Total Active Cases: 50. Down one since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,960
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 999,358
Number of new cases reported in last 24 hours: 305, up 86 since Thursday.
Recovered cases: 983,121
Deaths: 12,919. Up eight since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 183. Up three since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 42. Up four since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7. Down one since Thursday.