New COVID-19 cases were up in Lafayette and Nevada counties, and down in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,738

Total Active Cases: 29. Down one since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,604

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,500

Total Active Cases: 6. Up two since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,463

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,755

Total Active Cases: 13. Up one since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,696

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,740

Total Active Cases: 21. Down three since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,594

Total Deaths: 125. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,216

Total Active Cases: 50. Down one since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,960

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 999,358

Number of new cases reported in last 24 hours: 305, up 86 since Thursday.

Recovered cases: 983,121

Deaths: 12,919. Up eight since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 183. Up three since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 42. Up four since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7. Down one since Thursday.

