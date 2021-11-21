COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,411+6. Month ago: 3,369. Year ago: 952
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 16+4. Month ago: 28. Year ago: 116
Total recovered – 3,321+2. Month ago: 3,269. Year ago: 812
Total number dead – 74. Month ago: 72 deaths. Year ago: 24 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.16, up from 9.15
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.60, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,884+4
Total positive antigen tests – 1,786+2
Total negative PCR tests – 18,674+16
Total negative antigen tests – 12,383+5
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.0, up from 41.9
Percent of population partially immunized – 9.8, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Friday, November 19
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 0 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 2 students.
Central Elementary – 1 staff. 2 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 1 staff, 4 students.
Positivity rate: 4.5
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 485
SAU total active cases – 2 students. 1 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 8
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 861+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7+1
Total recovered – 825
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.0, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 4.7, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,402+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22+2
Total recovered – 1,340
Total number dead – 40
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.2, down from 39.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.9, up from 10.7
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,444+4
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 24+3
Total recovered – 3,334
Total number dead – 85
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 52.7, up from 52.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.3, no change
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,910+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 65+6
Total recovered – 5,702+2
Total number dead – 141
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.9, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.7, up from 7.6
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,108
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 31+1
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 13-1
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 5-1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 21,967, up from 21,935 total cases. 408 deaths.
Webster – 6,722, up from 6,710 total cases. 149 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,025, up from 2,024 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,107, up from 4,093 total cases. 107+1 deaths.