COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,411+6. Month ago: 3,369. Year ago: 952

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 16+4. Month ago: 28. Year ago: 116

Total recovered – 3,321+2. Month ago: 3,269. Year ago: 812

Total number dead – 74. Month ago: 72 deaths. Year ago: 24 deaths.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.16, up from 9.15

Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.60, no change

Total positive PCR tests – 1,884+4

Total positive antigen tests – 1,786+2

Total negative PCR tests – 18,674+16

Total negative antigen tests – 12,383+5

Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.0, up from 41.9

Percent of population partially immunized – 9.8, no change

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Updated through Friday, November 19

Active cases by campus.

Magnolia High – 0 staff. 0 student.

Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.

Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 2 students.

Central Elementary – 1 staff. 2 students.

East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.

District-wide personnel – 0

Total: 1 staff, 4 students.

Positivity rate: 4.5

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 485

SAU total active cases – 2 students. 1 staff. 0 faculty.

SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0

SAU current number in quarantine – 8

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 861+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7+1

Total recovered – 825

Total number dead – 28

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.0, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 4.7, no change

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,402+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22+2

Total recovered – 1,340

Total number dead – 40

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.2, down from 39.4

Percent of population partially immunized – 10.9, up from 10.7

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,444+4

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 24+3

Total recovered – 3,334

Total number dead – 85

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 52.7, up from 52.3

Percent of population partially immunized – 7.3, no change

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,910+8

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 65+6

Total recovered – 5,702+2

Total number dead – 141

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.9, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 7.7, up from 7.6

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,108

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 31+1

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 13-1

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 5-1

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals.

The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 21,967, up from 21,935 total cases. 408 deaths.

Webster – 6,722, up from 6,710 total cases. 149 deaths.

Claiborne – 2,025, up from 2,024 total cases. 66 deaths.

Union – 4,107, up from 4,093 total cases. 107+1 deaths.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you