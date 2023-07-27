The Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department has received equipment made possible by a grant from the Union Pacific Foundation Community Ties Giving Program.
The donated funds purchased a Holmatro Combi Tool from EVS Emergency Vehicle Specialists.
John Bukowczyk of Snap-on Tools was responsible for the donation of an Auto Crib-It during the Arkansas Forestry Division annual meeting.
Top donation priorities were 40 gallons of Rotella oil and a X10DR vehicle repeater.
The Mount Vernon Volunteer Fire Department was among 514 non-profit organizations receiving part of $5.1 million in grants awarded by Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program.
The railroad company said 90% of the grant total supports organizational efforts that align with Union Pacific’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals.